GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Kent County faces a housing crisis, like the rest of West Michigan and communities across the country, leaders are looking at several solutions to add homes for those who want to live here.

The county is facing a need for 35,000 housing units by 2027.

Brooke Oosterman, the executive director of regional housing partnership Housing Next, said her organization is focused on three things: gap financing, zoning reform and community will-building.

“Those are our efforts that we are laser focused on to create scalable housing supply solutions here in West Michigan,” she said.

Gap financing will “address the cost of producing new affordable units or retaining naturally occurring affordable housing and the preservation of that housing,” she explained, while zoning reform will allow for more housing diversity and community will-building will show people how important it is to find a solution.

Several other things are at play, too, like revolving loan funds recently set up in Kent and Ottawa counties.

“(That) is a huge win and not something that exists elsewhere. The benefit of those is that that is capital that is accessible to developers both for profit and nonprofit at a greatly reduced interest rate,” Oosterman said. “When we have interest rates climbing and impeding on the cost of construction, it’s an opportunity for local developers to be able to make housing more affordable for the everyday residents.”

Housing Next is also the lead organization for the West Michigan Partnership in the state’s housing plan. Released in 2022, the state partnered with housing advocates throughout the state to lay out the struggles Michigan faces when it comes to housing and to put together strategies to meet goals.

“That’s an opportunity for us to use our voice at the state level for resources and change that will impact our ability to hit that number here locally and region wide,” Oosterman said.

Through the plan, state agencies and partnered organizations are working to add more than 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units and to stabilize housing for more than 100,000 households over five years.

Other statewide goals include reducing equity gaps and making homelessness “rare, brief, and one time.”

This state is expected to publish an updated Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this year.

THE CORRIDOR STRATEGY: WALKABLE NEIGHBORHOODS

Two of the largest demographics in need of housing are boomers and millennials, Oosterman said, and they both typically want the same thing: walkable neighborhoods.

“They want to be near to a grocery store. They want to be able to ride their bike and access transit and be able to do all of that within the parameters of kind of their neighborhood,” she said, adding they prefer a lifestyle where they can connect with neighbors and don’t have to drive 20 minutes to get places. “We have a huge opportunity to meet demand, to meet that preference of our community, to allow for smaller unit sizes, smaller lot sizes, a more connected community is what people desire. And so that’s an opportunity to solve the affordability crisis as well as what people are looking for in a quality of life when they call this community home.”

According to the Pew Research Center, 42% of Americans want walkable neighborhoods, while 57% prefer a community with bigger homes, even if that means it isn’t walkable.

Tim Mroz, the senior vice president of community development for The Right Place, Inc. economic development agency, echoed Oosterman, saying his organization is also seeing a desire for walkable housing.

“We’ve seen over the past several decades, folks want to live in a walkable community. They want to be able to walk to dinner, they want to be able to walk to the local ice cream shop. They don’t want to get into their personal vehicle every time they have to run and get milk or cheese from the grocery store,” he said.

He added that can increase density, which “can initially be a very scary thing,” but there are ways to make that work.

Oosterman said Housing Next is working on the corridor strategy, which creates walkable and amenity-rich affordable neighborhoods with access to transit. She said it is looking at places where zoning can be changed and development can be incentivized to encourage those corridors.

“We’re creating then a pattern book for what that could look like to allow for those approvals to be done by right, so that there’s less political process for our developers to have to go through, because they know what is approved and what can get done and what can be built by right,” she explained. “So trying to take a lot of those barriers out of the process, that’s something that we’re focusing on.”

The corridor strategy could help Kent County hit that 35,000 units number, she said.

“The community is now asking for scalable solutions and that is where we will be focusing our energy moving forward,” she said.

Throughout this week, News 8 will be publishing a digital series on Kent County’s housing crisis, looking at the work already underway and what still needs to be done. On Wednesday, read about what zoning reform looks like in Grand Rapids.