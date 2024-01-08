Throughout this week, News 8 will be publishing a digital series on Kent County’s housing crisis, looking at the work already underway and what still needs to be done.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Like many areas across the country, Kent County is in desperate need of more housing.

Kent County needs 35,000 housing units by 2027, according to a 2022 Housing Needs Assessment conducted for Housing Next, a regional partnership working to bring more housing to West Michigan. It says the city of Grand Rapids needs to add around 14,000 housing units, 8,000 rental units and 6,100 for-sale units; the rest of the Kent County needs around 20,500, 5,000 rental and 15,500 for-sale.

It isn’t a unique issue. A 2021 Housing Next assessment found Ottawa County needs around 15,500 housing units by 2025, while another study found Muskegon needs close to 3,000 housing units by 2027.

Michigan’s Statewide Housing Plan, released in 2022, found that 38% of households across the state struggle to afford basic necessities, including housing. It also found that close to half of renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing, while 26% of all residents pay more than 30%.

It also found disparities along racial lines when it comes to homeownership and homelessness. The report found that “77% of White (non-Hispanic) owned their homes, compared to 43% of Black, 56% of Hispanic and Latino/a, 61% of Asian, and 61% of Native American and Alaska Native households” in 2019.

Close to half of those who are homeless are Black, the state said, while Black people make up 14% of Michigan’s population.

“I don’t know whether it’s a Michigan thing or not, but we tend to beat up on ourselves a lot,” Tim Mroz, the senior vice president of community development for The Right Place, Inc. economic development agency, told News 8. “It’s important to remember this is a national issue, from California to Florida to New York to Washington to Michigan. Across the country, every community is dealing with lack of available and affordable housing. So the opportunity in all that is to get ahead of the game and find those secret formulas, if you will, to make housing work here in the region, so that both businesses and talent from around the country see opportunity here.”

In its 2023 assessment of The State of The Nation’s Housing, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University found that from 2019 to 2022, 1.9 million new households were created per year — “fueled,” among other factors, by “the pandemic-induced need for space.”

In that same time period, households headed by those under the age of 45 grew by 10%.

This as the nation sees rising rent, growing by 23.9% between 2020 and early 2023 and a construction slowdown. The price for-sale units in July 2022 saw a price month-over-month decline for the first time in more than a decade.

“Single-family homebuilding declined significantly last year as buyers reacted to sharply higher borrowing costs,” the report notes. “Single-family housing starts dropped 10.8 percent in 2022, with the slowdown growing more pronounced throughout the year.”

But the construction of multifamily homes rose: The report found that 547,000 of those units were started in 2022, the highest since the mid-1980s.

The construction slowdown didn’t start in 2020 with the pandemic. Bev Thiel, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, said it started in 2008.

“Housing just ceased,” she said. “There was all kinds of issues happening. So we’re talking about many, many years of a slowdown in housing and this is what happens.”

For the homes that are built, it’s hard to build affordably, Brooke Oosterman, the executive director of Housing Next, explained, citing COVID-19 market shifts and interest rate increases.

West Michigan is unique in that it is expected to continue to see population growth, she said.

“The rest of the state is projected to be stagnant or decline over the next five years. We are projected to grow in West Michigan,” she said. “That is an exciting thing, but that also means that we have an added layer of complexity to our housing challenge and an even more critical need for solutions.”

Kent County is expected to see a household increase of around 1.5% between 2022 and 2027, compared to 0.3% growth statewide, the Housing Next assessment found.

Each municipality also has its own zoning, Oosterman said, which adds a challenge for developers to navigate they wouldn’t necessarily see in other parts of the country.

Housing Next has partnered with other local municipalities, nonprofits, developers and stakeholders to ensure there’s enough housing and affordable housing options for the community.

If those 35,000 units are to be achieved, it will take the entire community.

Come back Tuesday to read about what Housing Next is doing to address the housing crisis.