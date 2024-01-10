GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As residents across Kent County look for housing, city and nonprofit leaders are looking at strategy changes to meet the community’s need.

Kent County needs 35,000 housing units by 2027, according to Housing Next. The regional housing partnership leader is working on several strategies to address the housing crisis, including zoning reform.

Grand Rapids, which needs 14,000 units by 2027, is among the cities eyeing zoning reform. Kristin Turkelson, the planning director for the city of Grand Rapids, said the solutions for other communities may look different than in Michigan’s second biggest city.

“The solutions that we need to come up with just have to be tailored to the community that we’re in,” she said. “Overall, the need is certainly critical. Being in an urban environment, you tend to have a higher need than maybe what you would see in terms of just the sheer volume of housing units that are needed in the city.”

The city is working on a new community master plan for the next two decades that addresses, among other issues, housing. It is considering allowing more housing types “by right,” which would use an administrative review for approval instead of the Planning Commission.

But the 20-year plan isn’t expected to be adopted until this summer (you can still provide feedback through the end of the month at bridgetoourfuture.com). Turkelson said the city wanted to do something “sooner than later,” and has been working on some short-term zoning reform. She said the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing this month to discuss five possible zoning changes.

The first addresses accessory dwelling units, which are small independent homes on the same property as another home. Currently, they can only be built on single-family, owner-occupied properties. Turkelson said the city may work to streamline the review process and will look at what regulatory requirements that could be a barrier for those homes.

The city could also increase the limit on how many unrelated people can live in one unit. Currently, you can’t have more than four unrelated roommates in a rental. Changes could increase that limit to five or six, Turkelson said. She said it’s a simple way to open up more beds in the city and has cost-sharing benefits for those who have roommates. However, there are some trade-offs, like more schedules and occupant trips coming out of one home.

Another zoning ordinance the city is examining is group living homes such as shelters. Right now, zoning only supports large facilities in commercial districts. The city could decide to allow small-scale shelters with six beds or less in residential areas.

“We’re starting to see a greater demand for that — Well House is a recent example that I can think of, as well as Guiding Light — to allow these smaller group living experiences versus the maybe more typical shelter model that we’re seeing on South Division (Avenue), for example,” Turkelson said.

The potential zoning change that would likely have the most impact would be allowing “incremental infill of small-scale residential housing,” Turkelson said. That would allow for small complexes with up to six units in traditional neighborhoods connected to key street segments, like Bridge Street or Leonard Street.

“We think that there’s some synergy that we can use if we allow for higher densities in urban areas that are supported by transit or that might have closer to goods and services like our small traditional business areas,” she explained.

Just allowing two-family dwellings by right has the potential to add almost 14,000 housing units, Turkelson said.

“That’s how many units (Grand Rapids needs) by 2027,” she said. “Of course, not every property or every home is going to convert to a duplex. We know that. But some of these small changes within our code could really make some significant difference if we were to simply allow for the potential of a conversion from a single family to a duplex.”

Small-scale complexes would have a smaller impact on neighborhoods then a lot of the developments the Planning Commission usually sees, which she said typically have 20 or more units.

“Looking at these incremental approaches is what we’re trying to do,” Turkelson said. “We’re almost going in reverse … our current ordinance is supporting these large-scale formats and now we’re trying to make changes to allow for those incremental infill opportunities to exist.”

Coming alongside that possibility would be eliminating parking requirements in traditional neighborhoods for the small-scale developments.

“That’s a significant change obviously, to say we’re not we’re no longer going to require parking in association with that new development,” she said.

There’s simply not enough space for those smaller developments to have two spaces per unit, and the areas the city is looking at to allow those developments in are walkable and close to transportation.

“I think the Planning Commission has really been focusing on tradeoffs,” she said. “It may be more difficult to find a parking space on the street now, but … prioritizing people and the need for housing above the convenience of a parking space is simply where the Planning Commission seems to be landing in terms of … accepting that trade off.”

She said the city could also coordinate with the the Rapid to increase frequency where it’s needed — though the bus system just reduced the frequency for half its morning routes. Mobile GR. the city’s parking department, could also expand its resident parking permit program to other neighborhoods.

The Planning Commission is expected to hold a hearing on those five zoning changes on Jan. 25. If approved, they will be brought to the City Commission, likely sometime this spring.

FOLLOWING MILESTONE, HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SHIFTS

While the city works on zoning reform, nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity of Kent County are looking at changes in its approach.

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County celebrated a major milestone in 2023: building 500 homes in 40 years. Its 500th home was built on Thomas Street, the same street its first home was built on.

The organization focuses on helping people own their first homes and has a built a community over the years with those homeowners.

“Our first-time homebuyer usually comes from a rental or from just a space that might not be safe, decent, clean and just a space where they want to live,” Bev Thiel, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, said. “So we’re really focused on first-time homebuyers and those folks who are between 60% to about 80% (average median income), so we’re talking around $65,000 a year for the household. So we’re really talking low- to moderate-income families.”

As the housing crisis has grown, she said the agency has seen an increase in people looking for help. Of the units needed in Kent County, a “huge piece of the pie” is affordable housing, she said, saying around 5,000 to 6,000 units will need to be affordable housing.

“We’ve done 500 homes in 40 years and we find great respect and impact and have walked alongside so many homebuyers,” she said. “We’ve had great responsibility and we’ve had great success with that. … Now we’re talking about something that just isn’t capable for just for Habitat to do, it will take a community.”

The organization started looking at its own process to see how it can be more impactful by doing things like collaborating with other organizations. It’s also looking at ways to make the process more efficient, as Habitat for Humanity of Kent County eyes its new goal of 1,000 homebuyers.

“We’re going to have to ramp it up to get there. So now we’re having what we’re calling 10X thinking: like, how do we get there quicker, faster, more efficient? And so we’re looking at traditions. We’re looking at the methods, the things that we’ve always done. And we’re just trying to break those and say, ‘How do we reformulate that to be more impactful?'” Thiel said.

She said the group is looking at larger developments and for-profit builders are asking how they can help.

The nonprofit is also in the beginning stages of a project on its own property. Thiel’s team has already met with community members multiple times to talk about the project, she said, as it’s important for the community to weigh in on what the neighborhood will look like.

Some may be surprised by who in their communities are Habitat homeowners, Thiel said.

“I think it’s just an age-old tale of, ‘Folks who live in affordable housing are different,’ and they’re not. Folks who are living in affordable housing are essential workers. They are educators, they are policemen. They’re folks making around 50 to $60,000 a year,” she said. “These are your neighbors. These are your coworkers. And these are your partners.”

Throughout this week, News 8 is publishing a digital series on Kent County’s housing crisis, looking at the work already underway and what still needs to be done. To read about what you can do to help, come back Thursday.