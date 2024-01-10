GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is looking for more people to help run elections this year.

More workers will be needed at polling places in Michigan this election cycle after a 2022 ballot proposal was passed by voters, implemented early voting. Now, polling places will need to be staffed at extra times.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons is asking for people interested in participating in the electoral process to apply to be an election inspector. These people will be trained to work in the precincts on Election Day or during early voting, verify voter information at check-in, process absentee ballots, ensure compliance with federal and state election laws and uphold the security of the voting process and confidentiality of voters.

Both Republicans and Democrats work under the local clerk to run the elections and at least one election inspector of both major parties must be present at a polling location, state law says.

Applicants must be registered voters, although 16-18 year old Michigan residents may also serve, and submit an election inspector application to their local clerk. They cannot be poll challengers, a candidate or member of a candidate’s family in an election where that candidate is on the ballot.

To apply to be an election inspector, fill out an application that indicates party preference and qualifications like education or experience.

Training sessions run from Jan. 16 through mid February. You can sign up at the Kent County website. Newly hired election inspectors will be partnered with a veteran election inspector.

“Ensuring integrity and security, and that every eligible voter is able to make their voice heard, are the greatest priorities in our elections. And Election Inspectors play a crucial role in the voting process,” said Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons in a release. “They are your friends and neighbors, the friendly faces guiding voters through the process, safeguarding the sanctity of our elections. Kent County has always been fortunate to have an abundance of dedicated Election Inspectors, but now we need more to join their ranks in this important public service.”

Find more information at KentCountyVotes.com.