Kent County waives restaurant food licensing fee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners has voted to waive restaurants’ food licensing fee for the year.

The funding gap will be filled with part of the $127 million Kent County received from the American Rescue Plan, the county said in a Wednesday release.

“There’s been no question in the commission’s mind that our restaurants in this county have probably been hurt more than community institutions,” Kent County Board Chair Stan Stek said. “They’ve been impacted by the (state coronavirus mitigation) orders directly, and … the inability to retain and hold good staffing.”

He said the board wants restaurants to know they are supported.

“The decision of the board was to find a way we can at least send a clear message that we support them, that we’re behind them,” he said.

Stek said the fees are typically around $450 to $500 per year. They generally go back into the health department and county general fund.

Restaurants must still submit a license renewal application by April 30, the county says.

Kent County currently has around 2,300 licensed restaurants.