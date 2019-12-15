Kent County voters featured on NBC’s Meet the Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in Kent County were featured on Sunday’s episode of NBC’s Meet the Press to discuss the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

Dante Chinni sat down with a group of voters at Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids to discuss the possible impacts that the impeachment probe could have on the 2020 presidential election.

Kent County voters are in the national spotlight for the 2020 presidential election and were picked by Meet the Press as one of the “key counties” on its “County to County” series.

