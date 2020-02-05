Kent County to create new campus in Cedar Springs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County commissioners recently approved $18.7 million for three projects aimed at enhancing access to county services.

The county says $12.5 million will go to develop a North County campus on 14 acres of county-owned property at 17 Mile Road NE near US-131 in Cedar Springs. It will include a full-service sub-station for the sheriff’s office, a health department clinic and additional space for other county services.

Officials say the facility will improve the sheriff’s office response times and increase access to services in northern Kent County.

The board also allocated $2.68 for a new office for the parks department. The park offices are currently located in modular facilities near Millennium Park. However, commissioners felt it was important to create a dedicated parks department office, which will be in the same area as the current facility.

In addition, commissioners approved $3.5 million for a larger facility to repair and maintain county vehicles. The location for the new 16,100 square foot facility will be at the county’s Fuller Campus. Officials say the old site was too small and the new facility will increase efficiency.

The funding for these projects was allocated from the county’s Capital Improvement Program Fund, which was established in 2015 to reserve funding for future needs and reduce the debt associated with large projects.

Officials expect the North County campus will be done in two years, the parks office will be completed in 15 months and the fleet facility will be done in 18 months.