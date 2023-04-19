GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting this week, one of the calls from an unknown number on your cell or landline could be Kent County ringing for a health survey.

The Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System is a national survey conducted locally every three years. It tracks the health of the county’s population to help creates and evaluate health and disease prevention programs, according to a release from the Kent County Health Department. The county will be calling residents this week to ask if they would like to participate in BRFSS.

A set of core questions will be asked to all who participate, but more localized Kent County questions have been added. Those include questions about mental health, economic stability, health care access, racism, firearm safety and marijuana use.

Participants are residents 18 or older living in Kent County who are chosen randomly and information given will not be linked back to the individual. It will be used for the Kent County Community Health Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan, according to the county.

The survey is sponsored by the health department, Corewell Health, Mary Free Bed, Pine Rest, Trinity Health Grand Rapids and University of Michigan Health-West. For more information about the survey, visit the Kent County website.