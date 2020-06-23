Kent County superintendents to release survey results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County superintendents say parents want in-person school to resume in the fall.

That was the result of a survey the Kent Intermediate Superintendents Association sent out a few weeks ago, the group said.

Parents said they found in-person instruction more effective than the remote learning districts were forced to turn to when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down school buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most parents would like to see a return to school as normal in late August,” said Ron Caniff, superintendent of Kent ISD, said in a statement. “Our superintendents are working to ensure a safe opening, researching all information regarding the steps necessary to protect students and staff, and will remain connected with the health department and parents throughout the summer to ensure they are well informed about school re-opening plans.”

The ISD will hold a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to release the full results of the survey, which some 30,000 parents took. Caniff, Godfrey-Lee Superintendent Kevin Polston, Kent ISD data scientist Sunil Joy, and consultant Ron Koehler will speak.