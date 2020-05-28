Kent County superintendents to talk plans for school in fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — School superintendents in Kent County are holding a press briefing this morning to lay out their plans for school in the fall.

The Kent Intermediate Superintendents Association says it has worked out a plan for safe learning with help from school, health, business and community leaders.

Robert Blitchok, the superintendent of Thornapple Kellogg Schools, said in a letter to parents that the news conference will, among other things, break down the hybrid learning options schools are looking at, explain summer school options, and ask for support in seeking state and federal aid for schools.

The following people will participate in the press conference, happening via Zoom:

Kevin Polston, superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools & KISA Future committee chair

Adam London, administrative health office for the Kent County Health Department

Heidi Kattula, superintendent of East Grand Rapids Public Schools

Ron Gorman, interim superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools

Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce

Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health

Dallas Lenear, chair of the Black Impact Collective

Shantel VanderGalien, regional teacher of the year from Wyoming Public Schools

After the briefing, school officials will send out a survey to parents to learn more about their concerns and priorities when it comes to school. Its findings will be released later in June.