GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed its newest K-9 team.

Kent County Sheriff’s K-9 Zeke. (Courtesy)

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said Deputy DeVries and K-9 Zeke, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from Hungary, are certified in narcotics detection and patrol use.

Sgt. Eric Brunner told News 8 that DeVries was recently selected for the position, and the pair graduated from training school last week.

The team joins nine other police dogs with the unit.