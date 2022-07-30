PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Tucker Laws.

The last time Laws was seen, he was wearing a green t-shirt, tan shorts, tennis shoes, and a dark backpack.

He has not been seen since Tuesday, July 26 at 3:15 p.m. after leaving a residence near Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road.

Tucker may be a danger to himself, according to KCSO in a release.

Please contact 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 if you see Laws or have any information about his whereabouts. Silent Observer also provides anonymous reporting services at 616.774.2345.