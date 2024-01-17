GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s something everyone hopes to avoid but should still prepare for: The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is offering an opportunity for civilians to learn what to do in an active shooter situation.

Deputy Omar Dieppa said the goal of Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events is to better prepare people if they are ever involved in a critical incident. He added that despite the name of the training, a lot of the information is applicable to everyday life. Attendees will learn how to be more situationally aware, avoid potential critical incidents, be proactive during these incidents and, in return, increase the likelihood of survival.

The sheriff’s office has offered this training for several years, and Dieppa said it’s the most requested training the department offers. Typically, requests come from schools, churches or businesses — but with an increase in demand over the years, Dieppa said law enforcement officials felt it was important to open the training up to the public for those who may not have any affiliation. The hope is that it will generate further requests in the future to spread this potential lifesaving information.

There are three upcoming training events:

Jan. 17: Amy Van Andel Library at 7215 Headley St. SE from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 22: Grand Rapids Township Hall at 1836 East Beltline Ave. NE from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 23: Kent District Library Wisner Center at 2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE from 6 to 8 p.m.

You’re asked to contact omar.dieppa@kentcountymi.gov with the date you’d like to attend, but walk-ins are also welcome.

For anyone who’s already been through the training, the sheriff’s office also offers a refresher course called “Stop the Bleed,” which trains people to recognize life-threatening bleeding and how to effectively control it through tourniquet application and wound packing.