Kent County Sheriff’s Department getting $2.2M for bodycams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved spending $2.2 million so the Kent County Sheriff’s Department could equip some 200 staff members with body cameras.

They are part of a package that will also replace the department’s in-car camera systems for all 83 cruisers, Tasers, five cameras for the detective bureau’s interview room, 25 docking stations and an annual $75,000 service contract for the second through fifth years the bodycams are in use.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said she plans to have the bodycams in use by January. A pilot program has helped her department develop policy on their use.

Earlier this week, LaJoye-Young told News 8 that the cost of the bodycams was the main obstacle in getting them before now. She said a survey of her officers indicated they supported getting the cameras.

“The Board of Commissioners strongly supports Sheriff LaJoye-Young’s commitment to transparency, accountability and effective law enforcement practices,” Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter said in a statement. “Kent County’s commitment to excellence in public safety services is a priority to me.”

The Grand Rapids Police Department is the largest agency in Kent County already using bodycams, and Lowell officers also wear them. However, it’s difficult to say exactly how many departments in Michigan use bodycams because neither the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association nor the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police currently track that information — though the sheriffs’ association is working on plan to collect.