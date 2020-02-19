Kent County sets timeline to replace commissioner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners intends to select a replacement by March 26 for a commissioner who is stepping down.

Commissioner Jim Saalfeld announced last week that he would resign March 15. His term was supposed to run through the end of the year.

Under state law, the board must replace him within 30 days.

Applications to take his seat representing District 11, which covers Grand Rapids and Ada townships and East Grand Rapids, are due March 5. Applications can be found online.

A committee will choose applicants to go through interviews by March 12. Those interviews will happen March 17, at which point the committee will recommend to the full board who should get the job. The board will vote March 26.

If commissioners decide not to appoint the person recommended by the committee, they’ll have until April 13 to repeat the selection process.