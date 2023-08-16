GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners is spending $24 million in American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief dollars to improve the county road network and outdoor trial system.

The money will be split to fund three different projects. The Grand River Greenway Trail will project will receive $10 million, Kent County Road Commission projects will receive $8.5 million and $6 million will go toward the Wyoming City Center Bridge and Trail Activation.

The Grand River Greenway Trail will be 23 miles long; stretching from Plainfield, Cascade, Cannon, Ada and Lowell townships. The section of trail will be a part of a larger 76-mile countywide trail running along the Grand River. Kent County will also build trailheads at Johnson Park and Chief Hazy Cloud Park and pedestrian bridges at the Knapp Street crossing.

Engineering is planned in late 2023 with trail construction occurring until 2026.

The road commission will be working to maintain improvements on several road networks, aiming to achieve 90% good/fair condition on its primary road system.

From April 2023 to November 2023, the road commission will be working on the local road network, which includes the reconstruction of Wabasis Avenue, 15 Mile Road to Macclain Street in Oakfield Township. There will also be reconstruction at Wiersma Street and Algoma Avenue to Simmons Avenue in Solon Township, in addition to resurfacing of local roads in other townships. They will also reconstruct 10 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive to Algoma Avenue.

There will be more work done in 2024 in Solon Township and Oakfield Township.

“This is a great example of KCRC’s long-standing tradition of partnering with other units of government – in this instance, the County as well as our townships – to maximize investment in our county road system for the benefit of the community we serve,” Steve Warren, the road commission’s managing director, said in a press release.

The Wyoming City Center project will focus on two new pedestrian bridges, 4.6 miles of new trails and a civic space. Some overpower lines along 28th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue will be buried in order for the city to support form-based code and aesthetics.

Construction is expected to start this summer with a target completion of spring 2025.