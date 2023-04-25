GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Road Commission is asking for feedback to help with the redesign of its website to improve its usability.

The online survey, which should take about five minutes to complete, will ask questions about previous experiences visiting the website, what works on the site and areas that could be improved, according to the Kent County Road Commission.

“We want to ensure that the website redesign is, in fact, addressing our users’ requirements and expectations. The best way for us to do that is to invite stakeholder participation,” Maura Lamoreaux, KCRC’s communications manager, said in a news release. “Our goal is to integrate updates that optimize functionality, workflow, and user experience.”

The online survey will be open through May 8.