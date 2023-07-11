WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Road Commission on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its new Central Complex in Walker, part of the land shuffle that’s clearing the way for a new amphitheater in Grand Rapids.

The road commission has operated out of a facility on Scribner Avenue NW north of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids since 1923. But it has outgrown that 14-acre site and says the move to the bigger digs in Walker will help it better serve the county.

“This allows us to not only house all of our equipment, to keep it under-roof to protect that investment, but also to help us in terms of more safely, more efficiently assemble our trucks and to maintain those trucks,” Kent County Road Commission Managing Director Steve Warren said at the Tuesday ribbon-cutting for the new Central Complex.

The $48 million, 29-acre Central Complex on 4 Mile Road NW near Walker Avenue features more space for equipment repair and maintenance, field operations and material storage. It has a 150,000-square-foot garage to fit 56 heavy-duty and 42 light-duty vehicles. The salt barn has capacity for 6,000 tons and 40,000-gallon liquid deicing tanks.

The road commission is still moving staff and equipment into the 4 Mile complex. It will become operational Aug. 4.

The old facility on Scribner will be decommissioned and sold to the city of Grand Rapids. That will free up the current city site on Market Avenue SW, which hosts public works and other offices, to become an amphitheater.