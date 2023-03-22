Stacks of bales of recyclables sorted into various materials at the Kent county Recycling and Education Center.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the foreseeable future, all recycling material collected by Kent County will need to be diverted to its trash incinerator instead of being recycled.

The Kent County Recycling and Education Center on Wealthy Street is closed until further notice after a sidewall collapsed on Monday. According to the Department of Public Works, bales of cardboard shifted and pushed through the wall, damaging the exterior wall and a roof support beam.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our No. 1 priority,” DPW Director Dar Baas said in a statement. “We’re gathering a full assessment of the damage and will only reopen once repairs are made, and we know it’s safe for workers and visitors to enter.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the department is working with structural engineers to determine the cause of the issue and create a repair plan.

The Recycling and Education Center is the “primary materials recovery facility for residential recyclables generated throughout West Michigan.” For now, all of that material will be diverted to the County’s “Waste-to-Energy facility” which uses an incinerator and the resulting heat as a power generator. The leftover ash is placed in a landfill.