Kent County Recycling Center to reopen Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Recycling and Education Center will reopen next week after being closed for upgrades.

The Kent County Department of Public Works says the center, located at 977 Wealth Street SW in Grand Rapids, will reopen Monday. The recycling drop-off locations in Grand Rapids and Rockford will also reopen on March 16.

The weeks-long closure allowed the plant to get some much-needed upgrades, such as replacing paper disc screens, which sort paper from everything else that’s brought in.