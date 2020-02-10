Kent County Recycling Center to close for machinery upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Changes are coming to the Kent County Recycling and Education Center, aimed at ensuring West Michigan’s efforts to go green are successful.

The plant will close for about three weeks for much-needed upgrades, but the work will not leave customers like Patrick Riley by the wayside.

“I’ve been recycling for about 15 years or so,” Riley said.

It’s common for him to unload a trunk full of recyclables at the drop-off center on Wealthy Street SW between Garfield and Indiana avenues in Grand Rapids, but his trips there from Grandville will soon be stalled.

The Kent County Recycling Center is closing from Feb. 24 to March 13 to replace paper disc screens, which sort paper away from everything else that’s brought in.

“We are very excited,” Katelyn Netter, a resource recovery specialist at the plant, told News 8 Monday. “Big reason for replacing these machines is they’ve been around for 10 years and they have had over 30,000 operational hours.”

While the work is underway, the center will temporarily close drop-off locations on Wealthy and in Rockford. Crews urge recyclers to find out what their waste hauler’s plan b is.

“Each waste hauler is going to make their own decision based on the customers they have and the facilities available to them,” Netter said.

Netter also suggested taking Riley’s route.

“I’ll probably just stock it up on the shelf in the garage during the few weeks that they’re shut down, so it’s really not going to affect me too much,” Riley said.