Kent County Recycling Center closes for upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Recycling and Education Center will be closed from Monday to March 13.

Officials say the three-week closure will allow the plant to get some much-needed upgrades, such as replacing paper disc screens, which sort paper away from everything else that’s brought in.

While the work is underway, the center will temporarily close its two drop-off locations.

In the meantime, crews urge recyclers to contact their waste haulers or store the materials away until the center is back open.