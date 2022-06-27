GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor said he does not feel he could ignore Michigan’s 1931 ban on performing abortions, but also acknowledged he is “await(ing) decisions” in pending legal challenges to the ban.

“I have always held that it would be improper for me to pick and choose the laws I wish to enforce…” Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a Monday statement.

Some prosecutors, mostly from southeastern Michigan, have said they would not pursue abortion cases. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has long said she wouldn’t prosecute such cases and added on Friday she wouldn’t go after any doctors’ licenses for performing abortions.

“I cannot join them in this position,” Becker wrote. “I do not believe it is proper for me to simply ignore a law, any law, that was passed by the Michigan Legislature and signed by the Governor.”

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Now, states can again choose to ban it. Michigan has such a ban on the books, which outlaws doctors performing abortions under most circumstances, but that ban is currently in legal limbo. A state judge put a hold on enforcement while a challenge from Planned Parenthood works its way through the court system. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has challenged the law, too.

Becker recognized that those cases are pending.

“…There will be more decisions in Michigan courts in the coming weeks,” he wrote. “I await decisions in those cases to guide my actions.”

He also referenced pending legislative and ballot action — a Republican state representative from Three Rivers has introduced a bill to the Legislature that would strengthen Michigan’s abortion ban, while there is also a petition being circulated to amend the Michigan Constitution to enshrine reproductive rights, including to an abortion.

“I will abide by whatever laws are passed by the legislature or by voter initiative down the road,” Becker wrote. “That is the proper role of a prosecutor.

“At this time, however, there is a validly passed statue which has been upheld by the Court of Appeals in the past and I will not turn a blind eye and ignore it,” he continued. “To do so in my opinion would be improper.”