Kent County Parks reopen with restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Parks are reopening many amenities but with restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Officials ask people experiencing symptoms or were exposed to the virus not to visit parks. Visitors are also asked to practice social distancing, wash their hands and consider wearing masks when they cannot be physically distant from others.

Below is a list of safety restrictions in place:

Beaches at Long Lake, Millennium, Myers Lake and Wabasis parks are open. But people are required to stay six feet apart from those not in their household.

All playgrounds are open.

Kaufman Golf Course is open and carts are available.

All restrooms will open on Friday with enhanced cleaning protocols.

Open shelters and group picnic areas will be available on Friday with capacity limited to 100 people and social distancing requirements of those not in the same household.

Millennium Park Splashpad will open on Monday but will be limited to 50% capacity (about 50 people)

Wabasis Lake Campground will be open on June 12.

Enclosed shelters and recreational fields are closed until further notice from the governor’s office.

All safety guidelines can be found online.