Kent County names new administrator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners has named Al Vanderberg as the Kent County Administrator.

Vanderberg will be starting his new position later this summer after a contract approval, the board said in a Thursday release.

He currently works as the Ottawa County Administrator, a position he has held since 2003. Vanderberg has worked for Kent County before as the Deputy County Administrator from 1999 to 2003.

The change comes after Wayman P. Britt announced his retirement from the position of Kent County Administrator in October of 2020. His retirement is effective on July 24.