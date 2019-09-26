Kent County mental health crisis center in the works

Closings & Delays
Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is starting the process of creating a mental health crisis center.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday morning to hire consultant TriWest to come up with a plan for the center and figure out how to fund it.  

The Crisis Center Task Force, created in 2017 by county mental health authority Network180, decided that people need a way to immediately access care any time of day without worrying about paying.

A number of local hospitals have agreed to pitch in money to pay for the consultant and help develop the crisis center plan.

Colorado-based TriWest Group will submit the final plan in mid-2020.

Also Thursday morning, commissioners approved the annual Child Care Fund, the health budget appropriation, a full-time Friend of the Court position and grant requests to expand two Lowell parks.

