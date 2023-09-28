KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man is waking up a millionaire. The Michigan Lottery says the lucky player won $8.75 million last month playing the Lotto 47.

The 60-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Paris Spirits and Wine on East Paris Avenue. The winning numbers for the August 19 game came up 7-16-18-27-39-40.

“I have been playing the lottery for years and dreaming of winning big,” the winner told the Michigan Lottery. “I checked the ticket Sunday morning and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I matched all the numbers. I called for my wife and had her look the ticket over to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.”

A copy of the winning ticket for the August 19, 2023, drawing of the Lotto 47. A Kent County man won $8.75 million with the win. (Courtesy Michigan Lottery)

He continued: “Once my wife confirmed I’d won, she called for my son to have him triple check the ticket, too. We were all stunned!”

The player, who called the prize both “life-changing” and “surreal,” visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his winnings. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment instead of annuity payments for the full amount. The lump sum added up to approximately $6 million.

The winner says he plans to complete some home improvements with his winnings and make some investments.

The Lotto 47 draws twice a week, at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47, starting with a $1 million jackpot. That jackpot grows until someone wins it.