Kent County

Kent County man indicted on child porn charges

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man with a prior conviction again faces federal child porn charges.

Edward Perez Rios was indicted Thursday on three counts of receipt of child porn and a count of possession of child porn.

Authorities say that Rios downloaded child porn from the internet and had it on his computers in February and March of this year.

He has a prior child porn conviction out of Kent County from 2015.

