Kent County man faces child porn charges

An undated booking photo of Dale Keeton. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 33-year-old Wyoming man has been arrested for child porn.

Troopers say they arrested Dale Keeton after investigating his online activity. Authorities arrested Keeton at his home after a search warrant was executed, according to the Michigan State Police.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged Keeton with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Keeton is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information on possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.