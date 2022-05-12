GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A good girl is retiring from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Ritzey will retire from the sheriff’s office on Monday, the agency said in a Facebook post. The 10-year-old arson K-9 has been with the sheriff’s office since 2013. Over the nine years she was with the department, she helped at over 250 fire scenes, the sheriff’s office said.

Ritzey will spend retirement at the home of her handler, Deputy Dale DeKorte.

A new arson K-9, Cheffrey, will be joining the department. The 2-year-old goldador will be helping in accelerant detection with her handler, Deputy Braxton Crowder.

Arson K-9 Ritzey with her handler, Deputy Dale DeKorte. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Arson K-9 Cheffrey with her handler, Deputy Braxton Crowder. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Arson K-9 Ritzey and Cheffrey. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

“Good dog!” the sheriff’s office said. “Thank you Ritzey for your service to West Michigan! Welcome aboard Cheffrey!”