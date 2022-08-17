An Aug. 16. 2022, booking photo of Theresa Simmons from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who worked in the Kent County Correctional Facility is charged with sexually assaulting an inmate.

Theresa Simmons, 43, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Simmons is not a Kent County employee but was contracted through the Family Outreach Center to provide mental health services to inmates.

She’s accused of engaging in sexual activity with one of the inmates receiving mental health services.

As of Wednesday, she was being held at the Kent County jail, the same facility where she worked as a mental health services provider.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department, which runs the jail, said in a statement that as soon as it got the complaint against Simmons, it revoked her access to the jail.

“We became aware of an allegation against Theresa Simmons who worked for the Family Outreach Center providing behavior health services in the jail. Upon receiving the complaint her access to KCSO facilities was immediately removed. The KCSO conducted a criminal investigation and forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office has since authorized charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd – County Inmate. She was not a Kent County Sheriff’s Office employee.” Kent County Sheriff’s Office

A judge set Simmons’ bond at $15,000.