PLAINFIELD TWP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible robbery at a Speedway gas station overnight.



Deputies were dispatched to the corner of Jupiter Avenue and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 2:30 this morning.



Dispatch would only confirm an investigation into a crime at the gas station is underway.



This is a developing story. Further details from the sheriff’s office will be posted once they’re available.