Kent County holding HIV testing clinic on World AIDS Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is hosting a clinic Wednesday to offer free HIV testing, marking World AIDS Day.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kent County Health Department’s main clinic on Fuller Avenue NE just north of I-196. You can walk in to get a test, ask questions and get connected to services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made testing difficult,” April Hight, personal health services supervisor at the health department, said in a statement. “This year we are hoping that more people will take advantage of our clinic and we will raise the level of community awareness about the importance of HIV testing.”

The health department said HIV has killed 700,000 people across the country in the 40 years it has spread across the United States. Federal health officials say 1 in 8 people who have it don’t know. Health officials note that modern treatments for HIV mean those who have it can live long lives. One medication prevents its transmission to others.

But if you haven’t been tested, you can’t take action. If you can’t make it to the clinic, you can call the health department at 616.632.7171 to schedule testing.