Kent Co. advises high schools to stay virtual through mid-January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With no slowing in the spread of coronavirus in Kent County, local health officials on Friday issued a warning and strong guidelines meant to help flatten the curve.

Among the guidance was advice to local school districts to keep high school learning virtual through Jan. 15, well past the three weeks currently mandated by the state.

Schools that are keeping younger students in the classroom are reminded to ensure they’re making sure the kids are wearing masks and maintaining 6-foot social distancing. Parents shouldn’t let their kids of any age gather with friends outside of school.

Echoing guidance from the state, the local health department is also telling people not to hold Thanksgiving gatherings with multiple households.

Churches are advised not to have any large gatherings. About 60 local churches promised earlier this week that they wouldn’t.

“Our local infection rates have reached dangerous levels,” Kent County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a statement. “We need to take decisive, community-wide action to protect the health of our residents and to alleviate the pressure on our hospitals, frontline healthcare workers and public health case investigators and contact tracers.”

He cited recent daily cases counts of more than 650 and a testing positivity rate of 15%, five times higher than the 3% than public health officials view as a threshold for controlled community spread. Local hospitals are seeing rising inpatient numbers and project they could double in the next two weeks.

The huge number of cases, public health officials say, are slowing the contact tracing, and that in turn means some people who have been exposed are not in quarantine and may be exposing others without knowing it.