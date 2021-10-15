Kent County group seeks help to welcome Afghan refugees

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A metro Grand Rapids program that works to welcome immigrants is looking for help to house and support refugees coming to the area from Afghanistan.

The Kent County Gateways for Growth Welcome Plan Steering Committee said it needs housing, financial resources and mental health support for Afghan refugees. Volunteers are also needed to help the refugees adjust to live in West Michigan.

If you or your organization can help fill those needs, you can go to the Gateways for Growth website or Facebook page to learn how to get involved.

The Kent County Gateways for Growth Welcome Plan Steering Committee is made up of people from Kent County, Grand Rapids, Samaritas, the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Creating a welcoming community takes all of us coming together in support of our neighbors, whether it’s our long-time residents or individuals who just arrived,” the committee said in a statement. “We are encouraging our community to join together to ensure these families have the resources and support they need to resettle in West Michigan.”