GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County and the city of Grand Rapids will be getting a combined $8.5 million from the federal government to tackle lead hazards in area homes.

The grants are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Kent County was awarded around $2.5 million from the Lead Hazard Reduction Capacity Building Grant. It plans to use that funding, along with American Rescue Plan Act funds, over three years to develop a program to remove lead from homes in Kent County outside Grand Rapids.

“With over 50% of our homes constructed prior to the ban on lead paint, the health and safety of our community is a top priority,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Stek in a release. “This grant will provide the necessary funds to ramp up our capacity and further tackle in-home lead hazards.”

In its ninth grant from HUD, the city of Grand Rapids will be receiving $6 million from the Lead Hazard Control Demonstration Grant as well as $600,000 from Healthy Homes supplemental funding. Over four years, the city plans to use the money to remove lead-based paint in 180 homes, help people get lead abatement supervisor certifications and educate property owners and contractors in lead-safe work practices.

“We have operated a successful program for nearly 20 years, but there is still much work to do,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss in a release. “We are thrilled to receive another round of funding to protect children’s health and preserve housing affordability in Grand Rapids.”