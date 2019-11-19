Kent County foster care gets 1 more month of funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County’s foster care system says it will be able to keep operating for another month.

The West Michigan Partnership for Children is reliant on $2 million in state funding that was cut as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s line-item vetoes to the budget. As a result, WMPC was worried it would have to close at the end of this month.

But the Michigan Department for Health and Human Services extended the program’s funding for an additional month, allowing time for lawmakers and the governor to work out a spending deal, which would hopefully restore the money.

If funding is not restored before the state Legislature breaks for recess Dec. 19, the program says it will have no choice but to close its doors in January.

WMPC is asking people to reach out to state lawmakers to urge them to come to an agreement.