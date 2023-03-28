GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calls to 911 may not go through to Kent County dispatch Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted it was experiencing 911 call issues. It said some calls were coming through, but they were limited. It was unclear why 911 was not working properly.

Around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that the network was still unstable but the sheriff’s office was still receiving 911 and non-emergency calls amid disruptions.

Deputies told people to continue to call 911 as usual for emergencies or try the non-emergency line at 616.336.3113.