GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A state grant should help the Kent County Department of Public Works bring its new bioenergy facility to life.

The DPW has announced that the agency will receive a $5 million grant from the Michigan Public Service Commission for the facility. The project itself is estimated to cost approximately $380 million, but the large investment is expected to make a major impact on West Michigan.

“Kent County has a real opportunity to create a better world for future generations by building the Kent County Bioenergy Facility and Sustainable Business Park,” DPW Director Dar Baas said in a statement. “Thank you to the Michigan Public Service Commission for recognizing the importance of this project in helping achieve Kent County’s landfill diversion goals.”

The new bioenergy facility is expected to be the cornerstone of the Sustainable Business Park and would help the county reach its goal of diverting 90% of trash away from landfills.

The county is partnered with Anaergia, a global company that specializes in renewable fuel. Anaergia CEO Brett Hodson says the primary focus for the bioenergy facility will be reducing methane emissions.

“Over 40% of what is landfilled in the U.S. creates methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is responsible for at least 30% of global warming to date — so projects like the one being developed by Kent County Bioenergy Facility will do no less than help save the planet,” Hodson stated. “We are grateful that the Michigan Public Service Commission has provided these funds to help make this project happen, and we commend Kent County DPW for leading the way and serving as a scalable model for counties around the country to follow.”

The project is expected to go to the Kent County Board of Commissioners for review and approval later this month. If approved, the bioenergy facility is expected to be up and running by early 2027.