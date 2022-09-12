GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County deputy has been fired due to an incident that happened while he was off duty, the sheriff’s office said.

Marcelo Aranda was fired after an internal investigation, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It said he was involved in a “criminal incident” in Ingham County three weeks ago while Aranda was off duty.

The sheriff’s office did not say what happened during the incident.

“The KCSO is aware of a criminal incident involving Marcelo Aranda in Ingham County stemming from an off-duty incident that occurred three weeks ago. Upon notification, we started an internal investigation culminating in Marcelo Aranda’s termination from employment at KCSO. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal case in Ingham County, the KCSO is unable to make further comments about the incident.” Kent County Sheriff’s Office

