Kent County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy David Cook died Monday from complications with COVID-19.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that Cook was a patrol deputy with the department.

On Monday night, firefighters from Plainfield Township, Sparta and Alpine Township gathered on the Post Drive overpass over US-131 to fly an American flag in Cook’s honor.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death for officers nationwide in both 2020 and 2021 – more than shootings and traffic incidents combined.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Tune in to News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this story.