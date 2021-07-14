Kent County deputies seek missing, endangered man

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are asking for help in finding a missing man who may be in danger.

David Cook, 69, was last seen Wednesday around 9 a.m. in Byron Township on Burlingame Avenue SW near 76th Street while on his way to run errands.

Kent County deputies said Cook left without his medication and that it is unusual for him to have left for that long.

Cook is described as standing 5-foot-11, weighing about 195 pounds with long brown hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen driving a silver 2001 Dodge Dakota with a Michigan’s license plate of EDP1538.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.