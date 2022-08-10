CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered woman in Caledonia Township.

Annette Williams, 62, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said she walked into the woods.

Deputies say they are looking in the area of Whitneyville Avenue and 68th Street SE.

The sheriff’s office said she can “become easily confused.”

When she was last seen, she was wearing a long-sleeve striped shirt, dark pants and a scarf.

Citizens are asked to not look in that area on foot as there is a drone team, a K-9 team and the Kent County Search and Rescue team searching in that area.

If you see her or have information on where she might be, call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 616.632.6357.