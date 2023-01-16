BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a missing woman in Kent County.

Vicky Graham, 72, was reported missing Monday afternoon from Bowne Township, located between Alto and Freeport, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Graham has dementia, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe she left the area around 12 p.m. Monday in a brown 2013 Buick Enclave with Michigan license plate EDL1422.

“Vicky does not normally drive and has not been in contact with family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees her car or has information on her location should call the sheriff’s office at 616.336.3113 or 911 if it’s in emergency.