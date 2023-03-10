TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a “suspicious person” interacted with a child near Sparta.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies said they got a call that a dark colored SUV pulled up to an 8-year-old girl outside her home near 17 mile Road and Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township. The driver asked the girl if she wanted to go with him but she ran back inside her home, according to deputies.

The driver was only described to deputies as a “white male, approximately 30-years-old, short hair, a beard and eyeglasses,” according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said it was an isolated incident and there were no other known witnesses.

Deputies are asking any neighbors with information, doorbell cameras or other footage with a matching vehicle around that time to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.