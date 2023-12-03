PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You might have seen some sheriff’s deputies at the Meijer in Plainfield Sunday, but they were not there for an emergency. Instead, they were helping spread some holiday cheer.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has been hosting Shop with a Sheriff for 23 years. Kids brought their Christmas lists and were paired with deputies to go through the store and pick out their gifts.

Each child was given a budget for their shopping trip. The sheriff’s office said the gifts were paid for by private donations and community partnerships.

Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt said he and the rest of the department always look forward to the event every year.

“It is all about building relationships, and there is an opportunity that an officer can have an impact on a child’s life and show that there’s a reason we wear the badge, but then there is also the hard side of things that a lot of us are drawn to this profession as a result of,” DeWitt said.

Deputies visited three stores with dozens of kids Sunday. Next Sunday, they will be continuing the event with different children at the Cascade Meijer and Gaines Township Meijer.