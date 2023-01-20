Deputies say a body was found in a swampy area off Ivanrest Avenue north of M-6 on Jan. 20, 2023.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies are on the scene along Ivanrest Avenue SW north of M-6 in Byron Township.

Deputies say a body was found in a swampy area off Ivanrest Avenue north of M-6 on Jan. 20, 2023.

Deputies say someone spotted the body shortly before 2 p.m. while walking their dog.

The body was not immediately identifiable as a man or woman, deputies said. The sheriff’s department said it was working to learn the person’s name and notify family.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.