CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County may buy Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area in Cannon Township.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a request from the Parks Department to submit a grant application to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to purchase the recreation area.

Purchasing the 272-acre piece of land would cost around $10 million, according to a Thursday resolution by the commission. The grant request would ask MNRTF to fund $7.5 million of the purchase.

The remaining $2.5 million would likely be funded by multiple local agencies and the county.

“Purchase of the Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area in Cannon Township is a rare opportunity to acquire over 272 acres of contiguous land with existing year-round outdoor recreation opportunities including trails, snow sports, and wildlife viewing,” the resolution says. “This community asset has been a staple in West Michigan since 1965 and the only operational downhill ski facility in Kent County and the region.”

The county expects to find out if the grant is approved in December.