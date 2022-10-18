GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders will soon decide which projects will get a piece of $127 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars sent to Kent County.

Kate Carlson with MiBiz was at the meeting that saw organizations and residents making their pitches to Kent County commissioners for the projects they want to see done with the money from the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, more than 300 proposals were given, including 13 internal projects from the county.

While no vote was taken at the meeting, commissioners were asked to rank each proposal on a score of 1 to 5 based on the level of priority. Carlson said that most of the projects received low marks.

Many of the proposals revolved around community development and affordable housing, with many projects already getting started but in need of more funding. One proposal that ranked high with commissioners was a late addition to the affordable housing section that would provide funds to all current and future projects.

Commissioners will be making a final decision on the distribution of the ARPA funds by the end of the year.