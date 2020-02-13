Kent County Commissioner Jim Saalfeld to resign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Commissioner Jim Saalfeld says he is stepping down before the end of his term.

Saalfeld announced Thursday that he will resign effective March 15. He was supposed to serve through the end of the year.

“I would have preferred to serve out the last 9 months of my current term, but my duties as CEO of Church Extension Fund, a non-profit entity that helps finance Lutheran churches and schools in Michigan, are such that I would have missed a number of meetings this upcoming year,” Saalfeld said in a statement. “While the decision was difficult, I believe it comes at a good time for the County.”

He was elected to the board in 2010 to represent District 11, which covers Grand Rapids and Ada townships and East Grand Rapids. He was chair of the board from 2016 to 2018.

Saalfeld thanked his fellow commissioners and county staff for a positive tenure.